28 years ago a hunter found a woman’s remains in Curtis Township and she is still unidentified

CURTIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A hunter found a woman’s remains in Curtis Township 28 years ago and she still hasn’t been identified.

Her remains were found on October 26, 1994, about one mile east of the Brodie Road and Bamfield Road intersection.

The woman is believed to be white and between the ages of 30 and 50. She was estimated to have been 5′2′' tall and weighed around 135 pounds.

Officials suspect she died sometime between 1990 and 1993. They believe her remains had been at the site for one to four years.

She had hair that was brown to light brown with a possible red tint. Her eye color is unknown and no clothing was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office at 989-724-6271.

