Videos: Michigan Gov. Whitmer, opponent Dixon make final pitches ahead of election

DETROIT – The morning after their final debate, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon were live Wednesday on Local 4 News, separately, to offer their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day.

GOP candidate Tudor Dixon appeared first and discussed inflation and her plans to improve Michiganders’ financial situations. Watch the interview below.

Incumbent Democrat Gov. Whitmer appeared next and offered her plans to help ease inflation pains, and said why she believes Dixon’s plans aren’t effective. She also addressed Dixon’s “conspiracy theories.” Watch the interview below.

The candidates appeared Wednesday morning following their second and final debate in Rochester Hills, where they discussed topics like abortion, inflation and the economy, Line 5 and school safety.

Read: Devin Scillian: Biggest takeaways from final Whitmer, Dixon debate

General election voting is already underway in Michigan, with more than 770,000 absentee ballots already returned by voters. Our latest poll of voters from across Michigan, from earlier this month, shows Gov. Whitmer with a 17-point lead over Dixon.

We also polled voters in Michigans 7th and 10th congressional districts more recently, and Whitmer continues to hold a lead in those counties, as well -- though by different margins. In the 10th Congressional District, Whitmer has a 22-point lead. While in the 7th Congressional District, Whitmer has an 11-point lead over Dixon.

Click here to view maps of Michigan’s political districts.