Too late to mail: Michigan voters urged to drop off absentee ballots by hand to avoid postal delays

With less than a week until Election Day in Michigan, those voting absentee should avoid sending their completed ballot by mail and instead drop it off to avoid postal delays.

Voting in the 2022 general election is well underway in Michigan, with millions of voters choosing to vote early by voting absentee. Absent voter ballots must be received by the voter’s local clerk’s office before 8 p.m. on Election Day -- which is Nov. 8. Ballots that are not received before the deadline will not be counted in the election.

To ensure all absentee ballots are counted, officials are urging absentee voters to complete their general election ballot and drop it off at either their local clerks office or at an official drop box location.

Officials say that sending your completed ballot by mail so close to the election is risky, as it may not arrive on time. Voters are only allowed to drop off their absentee ballot at a drop box in their jurisdiction -- voters cannot just drop off their ballot anywhere.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, nearly 2 million voters in the state have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election -- a “73% increase from the number of absentee ballots requested one week ahead of the 2018 midterm election.” As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, about 1.1 million voters had already submitted their ballots.

Registered Michigan voters can request, complete and submit an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election in one visit to their local clerk’s office anytime before 4 p.m. on Nov 7.

Click here to track your Michigan absentee ballot once it’s been submitted.

