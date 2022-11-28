Genesee County man says winning $150K Powerball prize was a ‘huge relief’

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man who won a $150,000 Powerball prize described winning as a “huge relief.”

Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white balls and the Powerball (28-45-53-56-69 PB:20) in the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing to win $50,000. He had chosen the Power Play option, which multiplied his prize to a total of $150,000.

“I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase some tickets when the jackpot got over $1 billion,” Williams said. “I was getting ready for work the morning after the drawing and remembered I had to check my tickets. I logged in to my Lottery account and knew I’d won big as soon as I saw my account balance. I couldn’t believe it!”

He purchased the winning ticket online. Williams, 27, recently claimed his prize. He said he plans to invest and remodel his home.

“Winning is a huge relief and will allow me to do things I otherwise would not have been able to,” Williams said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19. One ticket bought in Kansas won the $93 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $56 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

