Michigan State Police focus on speeding, distracted drivers on I-94 during multi-state initiative

Michigan State Police are working with police in Indiana and Illinois to bring more focus to their enforcement on I-94 in an attempt to reduce the number of crashes.

Initiative “Eyes on 94″ is a coordinated attempt to “reduce commercial vehicle crashes and drive towards zero deaths along the I-94 freeway.” The initiative will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, 2022.

During the initiative, officers will focus on distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use, and failure to slow down or move over.

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” stated Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”

The initiative is part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign.