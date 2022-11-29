Michigan governor orders flags lowered to honor Oxford High School shooting victims on anniversary

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

Wednesday marks one year since four students were killed and seven people were injured at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. The shooter pled guilty on Oct. 24 to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism.

The following four students were killed in the mass shooting: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

“It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever,” Whitmer said. “One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

“My family, and the entire state of Michigan, was shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy in Oxford last November,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “As we mark one year since that terrible day, let us reaffirm our commitment to healing and supporting the Oxford Community. On behalf of the state of Michigan, Governor Whitmer and I send our love to the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin. We must honor their memory by doing everything that we can to keep all Michiganders safe from harm and supported in every community.”

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

