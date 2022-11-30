33º

WEATHER ALERT

Michigan

Woman still missing 4 years after car found crashed off road near Sturgis, Michigan

Car only had minor damage

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Sturgis, St. Joseph County, News, Michigan, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Michigan Cold Cases, Brittany Shank, Brittany Nichole Shank
Brittany Nichole Shank. (NamUs)

STURGIS, Mich. – Four years ago, a 23-year-old woman’s vehicle was found off the road near Sturgis, Michigan, but she had vanished.

Brittany Nichole Shank was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2018, in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road, just east of Sturgis.

Her mother said she had gone to her grandmother’s to do laundry and crashed on the way home. Her car was located with only minor damage, but she has never been found.

She has piercings on her eyebrow, tongue, nose and lip. Her tattoos include “Kayden” on her upper right chest, a butterfly on the small of her back, “Zak” on her wrist, initials on her other wrist, a sugar skull on her right thigh and “Owen Conner Spahr” down her right leg. She was last seen wearing a green coat and jeans.

Michigan State Police have taken over Shank’s case.

DetailsBrittany Nichole Shank
Age Missing23
Age Now27
HairBrown
EyesHazel
Height5′1′'
Weight110 lbs

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter