Michigan

Grand Rapids man named Michigan’s best new Airbnb host of 2022

Airbnb shares top new hosts across US

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash (Unsplash)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man on Michigan’s west side is being recognized as this year’s best new Airbnb host by the company itself.

Airbnb has revealed its list of top new hosts in each state for 2022, and a Grand Rapids man is the winner in the Great Lakes State. His name is Allen (no last name was given), and he hosts a small suite in the Heritage Hill neighborhood near Downtown Grand Rapids.

Reviewers say the rental space is clean, cozy, affordable and nicely situated near downtown.

You can see Allen’s Airbnb listing right here.

Allen reportedly had the most guest check-ins in 2022 after becoming a first-listing Airbnb host just this year. He has already reached Superhost status, which means he’s among the “top-rated, most experienced hosts on Airbnb,” according to the vacation rental company’s website.

See Airbnb’s report of top new hosts in 2022 right here.

Cassidy Johncox

