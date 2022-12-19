Carhartt announces expansion, 125 more jobs at Dearborn headquarters

DEARBORN, Mich. – Carhartt has announced the expansion of its Dearborn headquarters and 125 new job positions.

On Monday, the Whitmer Administration made a statement about the project as it is getting support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

According to a press release, the new jobs and expansion are expected to generate a total capital investment of $4.65 million.

“My administration has been laser-focused on growing our economy. We’re working hard in a bipartisan fashion to ensure Michigan’s business climate and talented manufacturing workforce can thrive and create more jobs. That work paid off over the last year, as evidenced by the investment and growth by longstanding companies like Carhartt continuing to invest in Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Carhartt, Inc. expansion in Dearborn (Carhartt, Inc.)

With this expansion, the Michigan brand stated they plan to expand many areas within the company, such as product design, digital marketing, customer care, and operations. As part of the 125 positions that are being created, Carhartt will be looking for web developers, marketing specialists, sales representatives and customer service personnel.

Currently, the company has 644 Michigan employees and 5,500 associates worldwide. Carhartt, Inc. was founded in Detroit in 1889.

“Dearborn is proud to serve as the home of multigenerational innovators like Carhartt, and we welcome their continued belief in Dearborn as a catalyst for future impact,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud.

For more information on the new job openings at Carhartt, click here.