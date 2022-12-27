Average gas price in Michigan falls below $3 a gallon

Gas prices have continued to drop, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
That price is 66 cents less from this time last month and 11 cents less than this time last year. It costs an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s down $7 from 2021′s highest price in November.
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. The new average is $3.02 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week but still 21 cents less than this time last year.
“As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year.”
The most expensive gas prices averages are in Traverse City ($3.21), Jackson ($3.11), Ann Arbor ($3.03). The least expensive gas price averages are in Saginaw ($2.85), Flint ($2.88), Lansing ($2.91)