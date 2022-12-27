Average gas price in Michigan falls below $3 a gallon

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 05: In this photo illustration, a gas pump is filling up a vehicle at a Chevron gas station on December 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. U.S. gas prices have dropped towards $3 a gallon, with global gas prices having steadily dropped since June. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Gas prices have continued to drop, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

That price is 66 cents less from this time last month and 11 cents less than this time last year. It costs an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s down $7 from 2021′s highest price in November.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. The new average is $3.02 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week but still 21 cents less than this time last year.

“As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year.”

The most expensive gas prices averages are in Traverse City ($3.21), Jackson ($3.11), Ann Arbor ($3.03). The least expensive gas price averages are in Saginaw ($2.85), Flint ($2.88), Lansing ($2.91)

"According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.26 to 8.71 million b/d. The current rate is nearly 300,000 b/d lower than at the end of December 2021. Total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 2.5 million bbl to 223.6 million bbl. Increasing supply and low gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower. “At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.06 to settle at $78.29. Crude prices increased last week after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks decreased substantially by 5.9 million bbl to 418.2 million bbl. The drawdown signals that oil demand may continue to rise despite ongoing market concerns that a recession or slowdown could occur next year. If economic growth falters, crude demand will likely drop alongside prices.” AAA

View: Map of gas prices across Michigan