Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $685 million ahead of Dec. 30, 2022, drawing

LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

It comes with a cash option of $348 million. If won, it would be the second-largest prize of this year.

In July, a ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five white balls and the Mega ball to win a $1.3 billion jackpot. The jackpot was last won in October when two winning tickets purchased in Florida and California split a $502 million prize.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan was in Jan. 2021. An Oakland County lottery club won $1.05 billion. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millons drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or one of 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Mega Millions prizes. (Mega Millions)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.