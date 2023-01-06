Ice fishing safety tips: How to tell if ice is safe, what to do if you fall into a frozen lake

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Casey Dockter from Brainerd Minnesota fishes during the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on January 25, 2020 in Brainerd, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has some advice for anyone planning on heading out on frozen lakes for ice fishing this winter.

They offer tips on how to determine if ice is safe and what to do if you fall into the water. The information below was provided via the DNR’s website.

Tips for determining if ice is safe

There is not a reliable “inch-thickness” to determine if ice is safe.

The DNR suggests testing ice thickness and quality using a spud, needle bar or auger. The strongest ice will be clear with a bluish tint. Weak is is formed by melted and refrozen snow and will appear milky.

You should stay off ice that has slush on top. Slush ice is only half as strong as clear ice and is a sign the ice is not freezing from the bottom.

Sudden cold fronts with low temperatures can create cracks within half a day. A warm spell may take several days to weaken ice and cause the ice to thaw during the day and refreeze at night. Ice also weakens with age.

If there’s ice on the lake, but water around the shoreline you should be extra cautious. The stronger the current is on the lake, the more likely the ice will give to open water.

Ice covered by snow should always be considered unsafe. Snow acts as an insulating blanket and can slow the freezing process.

You should avoid areas of ice with protruding debris like logs or brush. Watch out for dock bubblers, or de-icers as the ice near those mechanisms will be unsafe. Always check the ice and be aware of your surroundings.

Tools you need to protect yourself on the ice

The DNR recommends having the following tools with you on the ice:

Spud : Long-shank with a chisel-like end that’s used to chip a hole in the ice. Use this when the ice isn’t too thick.

Auger : Corkscrew-like device with a cutting blade that operates like a hand drill to make a hole in the ice.

Lifejacket

Ice picks/claws

Two-way communication device that receives signal.

What to do if you break through the ice

The first step is to try and remain calm, according to the DNR.

The DNR said you should not remove winter clothing. Heavy clothes won’t drag you down, but will provide warmth.

You should turn in the water toward the direction you came from because that way most likely has the strongest ice.

If you have ice picks, dig the points of the picks into the ice while vigorously kicking your feet to pull yourself onto the surface by sliding forward on the ice.

Roll away from the area with weak ice. Rolling on the ice will distribute your weight to help avoid breaking through again.

Once you’re out of the water, go to shelter and remove your wet clothing. Get dressed in warm dry clothing and drink warm, non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages as soon as you can.

You should call 911 if you feel disoriented, have uncontrollable shivering or any other symptoms of hypothermia.

