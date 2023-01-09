Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion ahead of Jan. 10, 2023, drawing

LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

It comes with a cash option of $568.7 million. Since the game began in 2002, there have been just two larger jackpots than Tuesday’s estimated prize.

The record remains $1.537 billion won by a single ticket in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

In July, a ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five white balls and the Mega ball to win a $1.3 billion jackpot.

An Oakland County lottery club won $1.05 billion in 2021. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan.

The jackpot was last won in October when two winning tickets purchased in Florida and California split a $502 million prize.

In 2022, the Mega Millions jackpot was won six times:

Jan. 28, $426 million, Woodland Hills, California

March 8, $128 million, Brooklyn, New York

April 12, $110 million, Ramsey, Minnesota

April 15, $20 million, Pegram, Tennessee

July 29, $1.337 billion, Des Plaines, Illinois

Oct. 14, $502 million, San Jose, California; Fort Myers, Florida

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millons drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or one of 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Mega Millions prizes. (Mega Millions)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.