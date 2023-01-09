Here are the luckiest and unluckiest Mega Millions numbers of 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed all the way to $1.1 billion.
If a player wins the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, it would be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot won ever. The cash option for the jackpot is $568.7 million.
The jackpot was last won in October when two winning tickets purchased in Florida and California split a $502 million prize.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot was won on Oct. 23, 2018, when someone in South Carolina won $1.537 billion. For more than four years, that was the largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
In July, a ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five white balls and the Mega ball to win a $1.3 billion jackpot.
An Oakland County lottery club won the $1.05 billion in 2021. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.
The white Mega Millions numbers that have been drawn the most for 2022:
- Drawn 16 times: 38
- Drawn 12 times: 7, 15, 64
- Drawn 11 times: 3, 6, 11, 16, 21
- Drawn 10 times: 2, 8, 14, 20, 40, 46, 53
- Drawn 9 times: 5, 19, 22, 29, 36, 52, 59, 66
The Mega Ball numbers drawn the most for 2022:
- Drawn 7 times: 24
- Drawn 6 times: 22, 25, 18, 17
- Drawn 5 times: 21, 2, 13
The unluckiest white Mega Millions numbers for 2022:
- Drawn once: 49
- Drawn three times: 10
- Drawn four times: 12, 23, 26, 27, 34, 39, 50 65, 70
The unluckiest Mega Ball numbers for 2022:
- Drawn twice: 4, 5
- Drawn three times: 7, 15, 8, 14, 20, 10
