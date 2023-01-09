Here are the luckiest and unluckiest Mega Millions numbers of 2022

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed all the way to $1.1 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, it would be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot won ever. The cash option for the jackpot is $568.7 million.

The jackpot was last won in October when two winning tickets purchased in Florida and California split a $502 million prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was won on Oct. 23, 2018, when someone in South Carolina won $1.537 billion. For more than four years, that was the largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

In July, a ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five white balls and the Mega ball to win a $1.3 billion jackpot.

An Oakland County lottery club won the $1.05 billion in 2021. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The white Mega Millions numbers that have been drawn the most for 2022:

Drawn 16 times: 38

Drawn 12 times: 7, 15, 64

Drawn 11 times: 3, 6, 11, 16, 21

Drawn 10 times: 2, 8, 14, 20, 40, 46, 53

Drawn 9 times: 5, 19, 22, 29, 36, 52, 59, 66

The Mega Ball numbers drawn the most for 2022:

Drawn 7 times: 24

Drawn 6 times: 22, 25, 18, 17

Drawn 5 times: 21, 2, 13

The unluckiest white Mega Millions numbers for 2022:

Drawn once: 49

Drawn three times: 10

Drawn four times: 12, 23, 26, 27, 34, 39, 50 65, 70

The unluckiest Mega Ball numbers for 2022:

Drawn twice: 4, 5

Drawn three times: 7, 15, 8, 14, 20, 10

