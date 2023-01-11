Detroit man faces charges in sex trafficking ring

If you are a victim of human trafficking or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at: 888-373-7888, or text 233733.

A 32-year-old Detroit man is accused of several sex trafficking crimes involving women in Detroit, Kimball Township and Port Huron.

Alexzonder Rodriguez, 32, is accused of operating a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise involving at least five victims from February 2021 through June 2022.

Rodriguez would arrange dinner dates to lure victims and then he would use fraud or coercion to escalate the arrangements to include commercial sex, according to officials.

He is accused of arranging commercial sex, organizing transportation and keeping the earnings. Officials said this was a coordinated and sustained sex-trafficking and prostitution activities that amount to a criminal enterprise.

He was arraigned on Jan. 7 in the 36th District Court in Detroit before Magistrate Joseph A. Boyer.

He is facing the following charges: