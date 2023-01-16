Michigan drivers paying average of $3.30 a gallon

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan dropped two cents from a week ago, according to the AAA.

Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.30 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 17 cents more than this time last month and 15 cents more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s $29 less than 2022′s highest price last June.

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly to $3.34 per gallon, which is about 3 cents more than last week’s average and 13 cents more than this time last year.

“Michigan motorists are seeing some stability at the pump as we move further into the new year,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped from 9.33 million to 7.51 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 300,000 bbl to 222.7 million bbl.

The most expensive gas price averages are in Metro Detroit ($3.34), Jackson ($3.34) and Ann Arbor ($3.31).

The least expensive gas price averages are in Traverse City ($3.16), Lansing ($3.24) and Saginaw ($3.25).

AAA offers tips to save money on gas