Live stream: March For Our Lives rally at Michigan Capitol calls for stricter gun laws

LANSING, Mich. – Activists, students and other local leaders will gather in Lansing on Monday to call for legislation to end gun violence in the wake of another mass school shooting.

The rally comes exactly one week after three Michigan State University students were killed and five were injured when a gunman opened fire at two locations on campus.

The rally will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the John A. Hannah Building in Lansing. A live stream of the event will be available in the video player above.

The rally is hosted by March For Our Lives, MSU students and the president of the Michigan State Board of Education. They will be calling for “swift legislative actions that will increase public safety and prevent future horrific tragedies.”

Among the speakers is David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, and a co-founder of March For Our Lives -- a youth-led organization advocating for action to end gun violence.

The following people and organizations will be speakers or will be present at the event: Dr. Pamela L. Pugh; Sen. Rosemary Bayer (MI-13); AFT Michigan; MEA; representatives from Lansing and Michigan State University; NAACP; Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools (MiPASS); Black Lives Matter Michigan; and One Love Global.

