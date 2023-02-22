Bay County man starts ‘shouting with excitement’ after winning $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket

BAY COUNTY, Mich. – A Bay County man started “shouting with excitement” when he discovered he won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 69-year-old man won the prize by playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The winning ticket was purchased at the Marathon gas station at 3790 Euclid Avenue in Bay City.

“Me and my wife love playing the Lottery and we are always playing different instant games,” he said. “We had purchased a few tickets and my wife scratched the Black Pearls game. When she was done, she handed me the ticket and asked me to confirm the winning amount. As soon as I saw the $500,000 prize, I started shouting with excitement! We both couldn’t believe it.”

The winner chose to remain anonymous. He plans to use the money to help his family and then save the rest.

Players have won more than $16 million playing Black Pearls, which launched in August. Each ticket costs $5 and prizes range from $5 to $500,000.

More than $15 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize and six $2,000 prizes.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.