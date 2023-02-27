Clio man found guilty of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl will face more charges in Genesee County

File - A stock image of a gavel. John Digiacomo, 59, met the 14-year-old girl in the summer of 2014 after she moved in with her aunt. Digiacomo was her aunt’s neighbor and worked as a tow truck driver.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A Clio man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Tuscola County.

John Digiacomo, 59, met the 14-year-old girl in the summer of 2014 after she moved in with her aunt. Digiacomo was her aunt’s neighbor and worked as a tow truck driver.

Digiacomo gave the 14-year-old girl narcotics and threatened to kill her and her family when she tried to stop the sexual assaults or cut ties with him, according to court records.

He has been accused of assaults that took place in Tuscola, Genesee and Saginaw Counties between 2014 and 2015. He is expected to face charges in Genesee County next month.

“Those who prey on children deserve to face the full weight of the criminal justice system,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “It’s thanks to the exceptional work of the prosecutors and investigators in this case that this offender was found guilty of his crimes. We hope this conviction helps brings the victim some peace and we look forward to the same result in the Genesee County trial.”

A sentencing date on the Tuscola County charges has not yet been set. He is expected to appear in court in Genesee County on March 14. The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General Cold Case Sexual Assault Project.

Digiacomo was found guilty of the following charges in Tuscola County:

Two counts of first-degree CSC, felonies punishable by life in prison

One count of second-degree CSC, a felony punishable by 15 years in prison

Two counts of third-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison

Three counts of weapons felony firearm, punishable by 2 years in prison

One count of fourth-degree CSC, a high court misdemeanor punishable by two years and/or a $500 fine

He will face the following charges in Genesee County: