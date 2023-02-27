34º

Map: 22 locations in Michigan were added to the National Register of Historic Places last year

Locations are historically significant

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Upjohn Company Office Building (National Register of Historic Places)

The National Register of Historic Places added 22 Michigan properties to the list last year.

There were 16 individual properties and 6 historic districts in Michigan added to the national register. To be considered, a property must be historically significant.

More than 96,000 properties across the country, including nearly 2,000 in Michigan, have been listed in the National Register since the program began in the 1960s.

“The historic properties listed in the past year range from big cities to rural towns and landscapes, each embodying a significant story in the history of our communities, our state, and our nation. National Register designation recognizes our shared history, fosters a sense of pride in our communities, and propels economic investment and activity,” said Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes. “SHPO is proud to partner with so many people and communities across the state in celebrating this diverse group of properties which have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2022.”

You can click here to learn more about the National Register of Historic Places.

View an interactive Google map below:

(Can’t see the map? Click here)

The following Michigan properties were listed in the National Register in 2022:

CityProperty NameCounty
Bloomfield TownshipElijah Bull HouseOakland
Bloomfield TownshipWalbri HallOakland
DetroitLuther Burbank SchoolWayne
DetroitMarygrove CollegeWayne
DetroitMost Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of MichiganWayne
DetroitOrsel and Minnie McGhee HouseWayne
DetroitSojourner Truth HomesWayne
DetroitWilliam E. Higginbotham Elementary SchoolWayne
EwenErnest J. and Edna Humphrey FarmOntonagon
Grand RapidsHeartside Historic District (Boundary Increase)Kent
Grand RapidsSisters of the Order of Saint Dominic Motherhouse ComplexKent
Iron MountainIron Mountain Veterans Administration HospitalDickinson
KalamazooGibson, Inc. Factory and OfficeKalamazoo
KalamazooParkwyn VillageKalamazoo
KalamazooUpjohn Company Office BuildingKalamazoo
Leland TownshipFishtown Historic DistrictLeelanau
LudingtonEast Ludington Avenue Historic DistrictMason
MiddlevilleMichigan Central Railroad Middleville DepotBarry
Northfield TownshipNathan Esek and Sarah Emergene Sutton HouseWashtenaw
PontiacElmer R. Webster SchoolOakland
SaugatuckSaugatuck Gap Filler AnnexAllegan
VicksburgVicksburg Historic DistrictKalamazoo

