Map: 22 locations in Michigan were added to the National Register of Historic Places last year

The National Register of Historic Places added 22 Michigan properties to the list last year.

There were 16 individual properties and 6 historic districts in Michigan added to the national register. To be considered, a property must be historically significant.

More than 96,000 properties across the country, including nearly 2,000 in Michigan, have been listed in the National Register since the program began in the 1960s.

“The historic properties listed in the past year range from big cities to rural towns and landscapes, each embodying a significant story in the history of our communities, our state, and our nation. National Register designation recognizes our shared history, fosters a sense of pride in our communities, and propels economic investment and activity,” said Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes. “SHPO is proud to partner with so many people and communities across the state in celebrating this diverse group of properties which have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2022.”

The following Michigan properties were listed in the National Register in 2022: