Free Michigan clinics help drivers with suspended licenses get back behind the wheel

LANSING, Mich. – The Road to Restoration program is a series of free clinics that help Michigan drivers with suspended licenses get back behind the wheel.

The free clinics are meant to help residents understand the steps that need to be taken to get their driving privileges restored.

People who attend the clinics will meet one-on-one with Michigan Department of State staff and talk with volunteer attorneys. Even though the assistance is free, residents might still have to pay past fines.

This is the second year of the program. In 2022, more than 4,000 Michigan residents were served at 18 clinics held in 11 cities.

The first clinic of 2023 will be held on March 8 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw. Other clinics are scheduled for Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit, Downriver, Mt. Pleasant, Alpena, and the Upper Peninsula.

More information is available at Michigan.gov/RoadtoRestoration. The website offers a full list of locations, dates and the option to sign up for a clinic. You can also call 211 for more information.

Officials strongly recommend pre-registration for these clinics because space may be limited. Clinics do not provide DUI expungement services. License reinstatement is not guaranteed.