Poll: Where Michigan voters stand arming teachers, other gun safety measures

Michigan voters support many gun safety measures, but are more split on the idea of arming teachers, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News survey.

The March 2023 survey looked at where voters stand on a variety of gun reform proposals and gun safety measures following the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February.

Here are some of the key results from the March 2023 survey:

Arming teachers

Voters were asked if they support or oppose arming teachers in classrooms. About 48% of Michigan voters support the idea, with about 44% against it, showing a clear split on the issue.

Republican voters strongly support the idea. Democratic voters strongly oppose the idea. Independent voters are split.

Parents with children in schools narrowly support the idea 52.8%-39.8%. Voters without children in schools are split on the proposal 44.7%-46.3%.

Gun owners support the idea 61.4%-31.2%. Non-gun owners oppose the idea 28.4%-62.3%.

Constitutional Carry, amnesty for gun violations

The WDIV/Detroit news survey showed voters rejected two ideas that come from opposite ends of the partisan spectrum.

About 72% of voters overwhelmingly reject making Michigan a Constitutional Carry state where anyone can legally carry a gun with them without a concealed weapons permit. Gun owners oppose the Constitutional Carry proposal by a margin of 28.2%-67.4% -- with 57.3% of gun owners strongly opposed.

But staunch Second Amendment advocates support the Constitutional Carry proposal by a margin of 59.8%-35.4%, the only substantial base of support for the proposal.

About 47% of Michigan voters oppose a proposal that would allow a family member to report if a family member convicted of a felony that is on probation or parole and is in possession of a gun to the authorities guaranteeing that their family member would be given amnesty for that gun possession.

Gun forfeiture for crimes

By a margin of 79.2%-14.5%, Michigan voters overwhelmingly support any person convicted of a crime involving a gun from ever owning or possessing a firearm in the future.

By a margin of 64.6%-26.5%, Michigan voters support any person convicted of a domestic violence crime from ever owning or possessing a gun.

Voters are in strong agreement that individuals convicted of a gun related crime should forfeit their right to future possession of a gun. They are also supportive of backing that restriction up with more money for police, prosecutors and corrections budgets to enforce those restrictions.

Funding for police, mental health

By a margin of 73.9%-20.0%, Michigan voters support more money for police and prosecutors to prosecute gun laws. By a margin of 69.6%-22.3%, Michigan voters support more money for corrections to house more criminals convicted as a result of aggressively enforcing Michigan gun laws.

One of the strongest responses in the survey came on the issue of more funding for mental health services directed at young adults impacted by COVID. By a margin of 85.7%-10.5%, Michigan voters overwhelmingly support more funding for youth mental health services. Support for additional youth mental health funding is strong and deep across all demographic groups.

Methodology

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of Michigan voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on March 1-4, 2023 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 27.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 73.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the Glengariff Group, Inc. as part of our public polling program.