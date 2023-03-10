Updated timeline: Michigan State University mass shooter was off campus within 10 minutes

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Three Michigan State University students were killed and five others were hospitalized after a mass shooting on campus last month.

Police said a 43-year-old man with no known associations with Michigan State University opened fire in two on-campus buildings on Monday, Feb. 13.

Hundreds of police officers from across the state responded to the scene to help with a manhunt that lasted more than three hours. The suspected shooter was located in Lansing and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Below is an updated timeline that details everything we know that happened between when the first shots were fired until the suspect killed himself.

8:18 p.m.

Ingham County dispatchers receive the first calls reporting shots fired at Berkey Hall, an academic building on the northern part of campus that borders Downtown East Lansing.

8:20 p.m.

There is an “overwhelming” law enforcement response and officers were in Berkey Hall within minutes. When officers arrive they encounter several students who were injured. Two students shot in Berkey Hall had died.

8:24 p.m.

The shooter enters the MSU Union building, which is just west of Berkey Hall.

8:26 p.m.

While officers are managing the scene at Berkey Hall, they begin receiving reports of shots fired at the MSU Union building.

8:26 p.m.

The shooter exits the MSU Union building and leaves campus.

The route the shooter took once he left campus is still being reviewed and finalized by investigators.

8:27 p.m.

Officers arrive at the MSU Union building and locate one deceased victim.

An overhead view of part of the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing. (WDIV)

8:30 p.m.

Two emergency alert notifications are sent within a minute of each other. At least one of the alerts tells MSU students telling them to run, hide and fight where necessary.

One alert reads:

“MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

10:04 p.m.

Another alert goes out to students confirming that an active shooter is on campus. They are told to secure in place, turn their cellphones off and remain quiet. Run, hide, fight where necessary. They also released a short description of the suspect.

The alert reads:

“A person is actively shooting at the East Lansing campus. This is an active and ongoing situation. Follow the Run, Hide and Fight guidelines. Secure in place; turn cell phones to silent; remain quite. Suspect description: short male with mask, possibly black male. Contact Michigan State University Police to report any unusual or suspicious activity. Additional information to follow.”

10:54 p.m.

An additional alert goes out to students reminding them to continue sheltering in place.

This alert reads:

“MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option. Monitor alert.msu.edu for information.”

11 p.m. Monday

Police hold their first news conference to address the shootings. Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman of Michigan State University Police and Public Safety provides details on where the two shootings happened and said photos of the suspect will be released soon after.

A description of what the suspected shooter was wearing is provided. Rozman says there have been false reports of multiple shooters and sightings and people need to listen to the information police are sharing.

Campus activities are canceled for at least the next 48 hours.

11:18 p.m.

Police release a description and two photos of the suspect on social media. Police say the suspect was last seen leaving the MSU Union building on foot, on the north side of the building.

11:33 p.m.

An alert is sent out to students with the latest description of the suspected shooter.

The alert reads:

“A person is actively shooting at the East Lansing campus. Follow the Run, Hide and Fight guidelines. Secure in place; turn cell phones to silent; remain quite. Suspect description: short black male, red shoes, jean jacket, ball cap. Contact Michigan State University Police to report any unusual or suspicious activity. Additional information to follow.”

11:35 p.m.

Ingham County dispatchers receive a call from a person who saw someone matching the description of the shooter. The suspect was walking on Lake Lansing Road near High Street in Lansing.

11:49 p.m.

Officers approach the shooter and he shoots himself. He dies at the scene.

A tent covers the body of the alleged gunman, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Lansing, Mich., who opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five before fatally shooting himself after a manhunt forcing students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.