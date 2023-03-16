Adult, 3 children die in house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – An adult and three young children died in a house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to officials.

The Sault Ste. Marie police and fire departments were called to reports of a house fire at 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday at 3607 Shallows Beach Avenue.

Fire crews quickly got the fire under control and searched the home. They recovered the bodies of a 31-year-old adult and three children believed to be between 1 and 4 years old.

The names and exact ages of the victims will be released after officials confirm their identities and notify the family.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the cause or origin of the fire.

“During the ongoing investigation, we will continue to protect the privacy of those involved, as well as preserve evidentiary findings to understand the events leading to this tragic fire. We will provide updates as the investigation continues related to this event,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.