National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee

DUNDEE, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that the strong winds that damaged several buildings and power lines in Dundee on Saturday were actually the winds of an EF-0 tornado.

The NWS determined that an EF-0 tornado made its way through the downtown area of Dundee in the late morning hours of Saturday, April 1.

A damage survey revealed that the tornado reached estimated peak winds of 80 mph. The tornado’s path was just over seven miles long with a width of approximately 75 yards.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down at the intersection of Brewer and Petersburg Roads at 11:03 a.m. and ended five minutes later at 11:08 a.m. near the intersection of Dixon and Sullivan Roads.

Read: Damage reported in Monroe County after strong winds rip through Dundee

Tornado damage was concentrated in the downtown area near Memorial Park and it was determined that most was to buildings.

There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of this tornado.

The NWS considers an EF-0 tornado to be weak with winds ranging anywhere from 65 to 85 mph.

Here is the full damage survey from the National Weather Service: