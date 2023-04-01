Damages reported in Monroe County as strong winds ripped through Dundee on Saturday

DUNDEE, Mich. – The village of Dundee was impacted by the strong winds during the thunderstorm on Saturday morning.

According to officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, straight-line winds damaged a roof of a downtown Dundee building and knocked down a gazebo near Tecumseh and Main Streets. Officials also say there are several down wires in the area.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe and Wayne Counties. The issue expired at noon. The NWS reported that 60 mph gusts of wind were possible.

Click here to see some footage of the damage.

Officials ask that the public stays away from the area as clean-up is underway. The Dundee Police and Fire Departments are at the scene and are joined by Michigan State Police, Dundee DPW, Ida & Summerfield Fire, Monroe County Emergency Management, Michigan Gas and DTE. There are no injuries reported at this time.

High wind damage in Dundee (Dundee Police Department)

