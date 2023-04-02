State police release sketch of suspect accused of attempted kidnapping outside Michigan State University dorm

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Police has released a sketch of the suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap a Michigan State University student outside of a dorm hall.

State officials tweeted on March 23 about the incident involving a Michigan State University student who was walking down East Shaw Lane in front of McDonel Hall on Feb. 11.

The student told police she was walking back to her dormitory around midnight and was grabbed by an unknown man. She told police officials that the unknown man physically assaulted her and said she believed his motive was to kidnap her.

Police say that the student was able to fight off the unknown man and he fled the scene on foot.

Above is a sketch provided by the Michigan State Police of the suspect.

Michigan State Police are asking anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping to come forward. You can contact the MSP Lansing post at 517-322-1907.