Volunteers needed to stand guard, protect Northern Michigan sturgeon during spawning season

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. – Sturgeon for Tomorrow Black Lake, Michigan Chapter is looking for volunteers to stand guard and protect lake sturgeon at their spawning sites along Black River in Cheboygan County during spawning season.

According to a release from Sturgeon for Tomorrow and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), volunteers are needed now through early June to stand guard and prevent illegal harvesting of lake sturgeon as they head upstream to their spawning sites along the Black River.

The Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow has partnered with the DNR to protect the fish during their six-week spawning season.

“This program, that protects this iconic species when they are most vulnerable, is a model of how agencies and the public can cooperate to get needed work accomplished,” Sgt. Mark DePew said in a statement.

DePew leads the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s efforts on the river.

The lake sturgeon, which can live to be 100 years old and can weigh as much as 200 pounds, is listed as a threatened species in Michigan which means any sport fishing is closely regulated.

Volunteers who participate in the guarding program are assigned shifts along the river to stand watch and report any suspicious activity to the DNR conservation officers, who will be patrolling the area.

In addition to the volunteers, the program utilizes aerial surveillance for additional monitoring.

“For over 20 years, the annual Sturgeon Guarding Program has proven that people serving as sturgeon guards watching over the river have virtually eliminated poaching, while helping to ensure the protection and reproductive success of the species,” said Mary Paulson, Sturgeon for Tomorrow’s volunteer coordinator. “It’s a unique and rewarding experience to witness these majestic fish swimming up the Black River, and to be a key player in safeguarding one of Michigan’s most valuable natural resources.”

During their shifts, volunteers can expect coordinators to be on-site at the river to assist and answer any questions. Additionally, volunteers will be asked to assist in recording the number of fish that are active in the area.

According to the DNR, lake sturgeon rehabilitation has been an ongoing effort at federal, state, and local levels since the 1900s. The sturgeon population dramatically declined due to overharvesting and habitat loss, but monitoring the harvesting practices has been vital to the restoration efforts throughout Michigan.

Anyone interested in volunteering to stand guard and protect the lake sturgeon on Black River should contact Mary Paulson at 989-763-7568 or register online. You can register online by visiting the Sturgeon for Tomorrow website by clicking here.

For more information, you can read the Sturgeon Guarding Program brochure below.