Serial killer sentenced after pleading guilty to killing Battle Creek woman missing since 2005

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A serial killer who pleaded guilty to killing a Battle Creek woman who has been missing since 2005 was sentenced to more years in prison.

In February, Haulman pleaded guilty to killing 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier. On Monday, April 11, 2023, he was sentenced to 37.5 to 60 years in prison, according to WOOD.

Haulman was already serving two life sentences for killing two women in Pennsylvania. Parlier’s name came up when police were interviewing Haulman about those two homicides. It is believed that he killed Parlier and left her body in a remote area of Newtown Township, her body still has not been located.

Haulman lived in Battle Creek between 2002 and 2009 and worked as a truck driver. Haulman told police he got into an argument with Parlier and he knocked her unconscious. Then he said he took her to a remote area in Newtown Township and killed her.

Both of Parlier’s parents died in 2020 before charges were issued.

