Police respond to bomb threat at Kalamazoo TV news station

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police were called to a television news station in Kalamazoo after a man walked into the lobby and stated he had a bomb.

WWMT-TV News Channel 3 said the building was evacuated around 2 p.m. on Thursday. At 4 p.m. police were still negotiating with the suspect, according to the report.

News Channel 3 said the man entered the tv station lobby and said he had a bomb inside a back back

The ATF has special agents responding to the scene. Kalamazoo Public Safety is the lead agency in this case.