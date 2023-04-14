Spring is here: Hummingbirds spotted in Michigan for first time in 2023

This is not a drill! Hummingbirds have been sighted in Michigan for the first time this year.

Every fall, hummingbirds -- like many Michiganders -- venture south to ride out the winter, and in the spring, they come back to their breeding grounds throughout the U.S.

These birds usually arrive in northern regions like Michigan in the late spring, but according to Hummingbird Central, they have been sighted in the Mitten this week!

Hummingbird Central considers itself to be a gathering place for hummingbird enthusiasts and every year when the hummingbirds migrate, they track sightings on a handy-dandy map.

And according to said map, they’re here! They’ve been spotted for the first time in 2023!

Take a look:

The map might take a moment to load the almost 2,500 sightings around the country.

Each color on the map represents a different hummingbird species. The few that have been spotted in Michigan are ruby-throated hummingbirds -- the most common species we have here.

During a hummingbird’s migration, their hearts beat up to 1,260 times a minute, according to Hummingbird Central. Their wings flap 15 to 80 times a second and they have to gain 25-40% of their body weight before they migrate to support the high energy level and make the long trek to their breeding grounds.

They fly during the day when nectar sources, such as flowers, are abundant. They fly low so they can see and stop at food supplies throughout their journey.

Hummingbirds fly alone, often on the same path they have flown in past migrations. Hummingbird Central says young hummingbirds must navigate without parental guidance.

Last spring, hummingbirds began trickling in around this mid-April timeframe -- last year’s map points to sightings as early as April 16.

If you see any hummingbirds in your area, you should submit your sighting to Hummingbird Central! To do so, visit their website by clicking here.