Michigan Kroger stores now accept EBT payment for SNAP online grocery orders

NOVI, Mich. – Michigan Kroger stores will now accept EBT payment for SNAP grocery orders placed online through the Kroger app or website.

Kroger has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for years, but the ability to use EBT payments to purchase groceries online at Kroger is new.

How to buy groceries from Kroger online with SNAP benefits

Customers can create an account through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com.

You can add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.”

After you’ve chosen the SNAP-eligible items you can select EBT as the payment method in the checkout screen and enter the PIN to confirm the order.

“Thousands of Kroger shoppers place digital orders every week in Michigan,” said Cam Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Michigan Division. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Kroger believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

