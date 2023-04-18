THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. – Two Northern Michigan companies have teamed up to bring us the ultimate summer spirit.

Soft Parade vodka

Iron Fish Distillery and Short’s Brewing Company announced last week that they have come together to make Soft Parade vodka just in time for summer.

In a news release, Iron Fish Distillery says the two companies are both known for high-quality and innovative products -- so combining their expertise to create a flavorful spirit will be sure to please vodka and craft beer enthusiasts alike.

The fruit-infused vodka will be made with the same fruit used in Soft Parade Beer. Iron Fish says the result will be a smooth vodka with subtle flavors of strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

“Just like real fruit, this vodka is best enjoyed fresh,” the company said in the release.

Short’s Brewing, Iron Fish Distillery collab to bring us Soft Parade vodka. (Iron Fish Distillery)

The vodka drops on May 1 and to celebrate, the companies will be hosting a release party on April 28 at Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville where 240 bottles will be available for purchase. The first 72 bottles sold will be signed by Short’s Brewing Company owner, Joe Short.

According to Iron Fish Distillery’s Instagram, the vodka will be at “the finest retailers and bars across Michigan” beginning May 1. The distillery says this is a one-time seasonal release and when it’s gone, it’s gone!

Soft Parade vodka will not be available for sale at either of Short’s Brewing Company’s Northern Michigan locations.

Several clarifications were made in the comments of the company’s Instagram announcement, including where this spirit might be available in Metro Detroit!

Iron Fish Distillery responded to a comment asking about what Metro Detroit stores might have it on their shelves saying, “Try Busch’s Market.” There are several Busch’s Fresh Food Market locations throughout the area including Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Canton, and more.

Short’s Brewing, Iron Fish Distillery collab to bring us Soft Parade vodka. (Iron Fish Distillery)

In addition to Metro Detroit Soft Parade vodka sales, the company clarified in Instagram comments that the spirit is gluten-free and will not ship out of state. The vodka is available in “MI only at select retailers.”

Iron Fish Distillery was founded in 2016 as Michigan’s first farm distillery and Short’s Brewing Company was established in 2004 and began keg and bottle distribution in 2009.

The two companies are Northern Michigan staples for spirit, craft beer, cider, and non-alcoholic sparkling hop water enthusiasts.

Chattin’ with Iron Fish

Local 4 caught up with Dominique Gentle of Iron Fish Distillery to get the scoop!

On May 1, about 700 cases of Soft Parade vodka will be hitting the shelves of several Michigan stores for the limited edition release of an Up North collaboration.

Gentle said that this collaboration has been in the works for about 18 months.

“We’ve always collaborated with the beer world,” said Gentle. “They [Short’s Brewery] care about their community and their, you know, so it was kind of a natural relationship.”

The Thompsonville distillery has been around since 2016 and has been playing a part in the Northern Michigan community ever since.

The farmland where Iron Fish Distillery operates was bought by the Andersons in the early 2000 after being abandoned for a while.

About 120 acres are used to grow wheat and rye for the spirits that are made on-site. The farmland was in use before the distillery was opened and according to members of the Iron Fish family, the crops have been getting better every year.

Short’s Brewing, Iron Fish Distillery collab to bring us Soft Parade vodka. (WDIV)

There is a local organic corn farmer whose land is adjacent to the Iron Fish property that grows corn which has been used for different spirit blends. The next-door farmer and others have collaborated with Iron Fish to create different blends of the various spirits that they create.

Gentle said that they plan to do more collaborations and will hopefully be more in the works especially after a new law signed in July 2022 will give a huge tax break to both Michigan beverage companies and farmers.

Read more about the law that allows Michigan distilleries to purchase grains cheaper from local farmers, here.

Since 2016, the distillery has slowly but surely been expanding. Starting off in one barn, the company has grown to three buildings where one hosts the barrels, another is a production facility and the original building is the taproom that serves cocktails as well as food.

There is an outdoor patio that is open during all four seasons, an Air BnB on site, and an event space. Weddings can also be hosted on the premise and there. On average there are 30 members of the Iron Fish Distillery family who work all year round.

Cocktails

Iron Fish and Short’s suggest on the label of the vodka to enjoy the spirit on the rocks or in “any imaginative way you can dream up.”

With that said, here are four cocktail recipes from Iron Fish Distillery to make using the Soft Parade vodka:

Soft Parade Basil Martini

Glass: Martini

Ingredients: 1 ½ oz Soft Parade vodka ½ oz lemon juice ¾ oz strawberry jam 4-5 fresh basil leaves

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Chill a martini glass with ice and water. Shake the cocktail well for roughly 8 seconds. Empty contents of the martini glass, before double straining the cocktail into the glass.

Garnish: Lemon twist



Short’s Brewing, Iron Fish Distillery collab to bring us Soft Parade vodka. (Iron Fish Distillery)

Soft Parade Strawberry Collins

Glass: Collins

Ingredients: 1 ½ oz Soft Parade vodka ¾ oz lemon juice ½ oz simple syrup 2-3 fresh strawberries Soda water

Directions: Add simple syrup and strawberries to a cocktail shaker. Gently muddle the strawberries into the syrup. Add remaining ingredients minus soda water to the shaker, ice, and shake for roughly 8 seconds. Strain contents of the shaker into a Collins glass filled with ice, and top with soda water.

Garnish: Lemon smile or fresh strawberry



Short’s Brewing, Iron Fish Distillery collab to bring us Soft Parade vodka. (Iron Fish Distillery)

Soft Parade Buck

Glass: Collins

Ingredients: 2 oz Soft Parade vodka ½ oz lime juice ½ oz simple syrup 2 oz ginger beer

Directions: Add all ingredients minus ginger beer to a cocktail shaker and short shake for 3 to 5 seconds. Strain the contents of the shaker into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with ginger beer, gently stir, and enjoy.



Short’s Brewing, Iron Fish Distillery collab to bring us Soft Parade vodka. (Iron Fish Distillery)

Soft Parade Vodka & Soft Parade Beer

Glass: Collins

Ingredients 1 oz Soft Parade vodka ½ oz simple syrup ½ oz lemon juice Top with Short’s Brewing Soft Parade Beer

Directions Add all ingredients minus Soft Parade Beer to a cocktail shaker and short shake for 3-5 seconds. Strain the contents of the shaker into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with Soft Parade Beer, gently stir, and enjoy.



Short’s Brewing, Iron Fish Distillery collab to bring us Soft Parade vodka. (Iron Fish Distillery)

More brew news 🍻