The ‘big guy’: Michigan zoo announces sudden death of beloved giraffe

ALTO, Mich. – A Michigan zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most popular giraffes.

The Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in West Michigan, just outside of Grand Rapids, announced the sudden passing of Tucker, a 14 year old giraffe.

“Tucker was found unresponsive early Monday, April 17 2023, and expired a short time later. Our veterinaries completed an autopsy in the afternoon. Giraffes are noted for having the highest blood pressure of any animal species and the findings from the autopsy indicated Tucker had died from an acute onset of heart failure. This was a complete shock to all of us as he showed no signs of having any issues,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

“Tucker will be remembered as the “big guy” with the defining cross pattern on his neck and with the long black tongue who would gently snag a lettuce leaf from the hands of anyone within reach. He brought joy to so many people and will be greatly missed by all.”

Tucker was born in 2009 and has been a popular part of the wildlife at the zoo since being introduced to the public.

