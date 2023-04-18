‘Rest in peace big boy’: Longtime Detroit police horse dies at 14

DETROIT – A longtime member of the Detroit Mounted Police horse group has passed away after serving six years in the city.

The Detroit Mounted Police Facebook page announced the death of the 14-year-old Percheron/Morgan cross named Remi. The horse spent six years with the department.

“Remi along with his rider, Officer Matthew Miller, were a great team. You could catch the two of them in Greektown, Mexican Town, visiting kids at schools, football games and leading parades with their assigned beat Downtown,” the post said.

“Remi proudly stood at 17 hands and weighed over 1,800 lbs. His stature was a perfect fit for controlling crowds when needed and his gentle demeanor and beauty suited those that wanted to pet him and pose with him for pictures.”

“Thank you Remi for your dedicated service. Rest in peace big boy.”

The Detroit Mounted Police has been a unit since 1893. It was disbanded briefly from 2005 to 2009. It’s one of the country’s oldest mounted units. Only a few horses remain in the unit.

Detroit Mounted Police patrol Belle Isle, Palmer Park, Downtown and Riverfront, Wayne State University, Eastern Market, sporting events, parades, and many other large events in Detroit.