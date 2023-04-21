Registration opens for Michigan DNR summer program to help women 18+ improve outdoor skills

A wall climber is shown from a Becoming an Outdoors-Woman weekend outing is shown.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a summer program for women looking for ways to improve their outdoor skills.

The Becoming an Outdoors Woman program costs $300 and runs from June 2 through June 4 at the Bay Cliff Health Camp in Marquette County. This is the 26th annual summer BOW gathering for women 18 and older.

People who participate stay in a dorm-style facility with amenities that include a sauna, hiking and biking trails and easy access to northern hardwood forests and Lake Superior. The program is described as a place for women to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, non-competitive atmosphere.

The $300 registration fee includes all food and lodging, and most equipment and supplies. Registration is open and the deadline to register is May 19. There are partial BOW scholarships to help low-income participants afford registration. The scholarship application deadline is May 3.

Where : Bay Cliff Health Camp in Marquette County.

When : June 2, 2023, through June 4, 2023.

Cost : $300. Registration paperwork. Scholarship application.



The program offers instruction in more than 25 different types of activities including kayaking, wilderness survival, fly fishing, mountain biking, shooting sports, boating & safety, birding, outdoor photography and backpacking.

New classes include intro to canoe tripping, citizens science with iNaturalist, intro to waterfowl hunting, equestrian trail riding, Lake Superior beach yoga and more.

“Becoming an Outdoors Woman is a program where each individual is encouraged to learn at her own pace,” said Michelle Douglas, BOW program coordinator in Newberry. “The emphasis of the program is on the enjoyment, fun and camaraderie of outdoor activities and sharing in the success of one another.”

Class information and registration papers are available online, just click here. Registration forms must be mailed, with payment, to the Newberry Customer Service Center.