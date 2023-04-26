Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby store closing sales start today

The entrance to a Bed Bath & Beyond store is seen in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection and is expected to close all of its stores.

The company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores are expected to close by June 30.

Bed Bath & Beyond was founded in 1971. The store closings will put thousands of jobs at risk. The company employed 14,000 workers, according to a court filing

--> Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

When do store closing sales start?

Store closing sales will begin on Wednesday, April 26. All purchases made during store closing sales are final. Stores will be selling products at “deep discounts.”

Can I still use gift cards?

Customers can use gift cards through May 8, 2023.

Map of Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby stores

--> Map: Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby store locations in Michigan

Can I still use coupons?

Stores will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023.

Can I still use merchandise credits?

Customers have until May 15, 2023, to use merchandise credits.

What about my wedding or baby registry?

Registry items can no longer be purchased through Bed Bath & Beyond or Buy Buy Baby websites, but people can still view their registries.

Bed Bath & Beyond expects to partner with an alternative platform where people can transfer their registry data.

Can I redeem my Welcome Rewards?

Customers can redeem Welcome Rewards until May 15, 2023. They no longer award Welcome Rewards on purchases. The company said you can continue to use your Welcome Rewards+ store credit card at this time.

When will stores stop accepting returns and exchanges?

They expect to accept returns and exchanges for items purchased before April 26 until May 24. Customers can redeem merchandise credits until May 15.

Can I get a refund for my membership?

You cannot get a refund for your membership. Benefits stop on April 26.

Can I still shop online?

Customers can continue to shop online for now. Customers can also continue to use the Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY app for now.

What if you order something and it doesn’t show up?

Bed Bath & Beyond expects all in-stock orders will be fulfilled. But if you ordered something and you don’t get it there are some steps you can take to protect yourself.

The following tips come from the Better Business Bureau:

Collect receipts, proof of purchase, and other documents such as warranties and manuals. These materials will help you prepare for your request for a resolution.

Check with the bank or credit card you used to make the purchase(s) at the now-closed company. You may be able to dispute the transaction(s) due to failure to receive goods or services. Credit cards offer more consumer protections on purchases than debit cards, so it’s generally better to shop with a credit card, particularly for big-ticket items.

Try to contact the company to complete the transaction or resolve the issue. Some closed companies will offer an email, website, or phone number to contact for more information. Check with your BBB to see if they have information about the company, or search for the company on BBB.org . If the business has a physical address, check for a notice posted with information on where to turn for help. Also, look at the company’s website and social media presence for information.

For returns: if you have a warranty for an item you bought at the store, determine whether the manufacturer or the store issued the warranty. If the manufacturer issues the warranty, it will most likely honor it. When a company goes out of business, its warranties and services often die unless other agreements have been made.

If you have unused gift cards for a closed business, bankruptcy filings will likely determine if and how they can be used or claimed. According to Bed, Bath & Beyond, customers have until April 26th to use their coupons and May 8th to use any unused gift cards. Read more on gift cards and bankruptcy.

Still need more information?

Additional information, including answers to Frequently Asked Questions, is available at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/bbby.

Stakeholders with questions can email BBBYInfo@ra.kroll.com or call at (833) 570-5355 or (646) 440-4806 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.