Michigan adds 58 species to threatened and endangered list

Nearly 60 new species have been added to Michigan’s list of threatened and endangered plants and animals.

The list was updated with help from experts from universities, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, other conservation organizations and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommended changes to the list based on recent data.

The full list now totals 407, with 58 newly added species, and 36 species removed from the list in this update.

“When people come together to collaborate on conservation, we can recover rare species,” said DNR endangered species specialist Jennifer Kleitch. “For instance, trumpeter swans were just removed from Michigan’s threatened and endangered species list. Their populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts by many partners over decades.”

The trumpeter swan was removed from the list, but is still protected by federal law.

Three bat species – little brown, northern long-eared and tri-colored – have been listed as threatened due to significant population declines in the state resulting from white-nose syndrome. Rusty-patched bumblebees and American bumblebees were added to the endangered species list because, like many pollinator species, their populations are seeing large declines.

---> These are the 5 invasive diseases Michigan residents should know about

“Many threatened and endangered species rely on high-quality natural areas that benefit all of us by providing clean water, clean air and places for us to enjoy nature. When species are struggling, it can indicate declines in the functioning of those natural areas, which in turn can impact our quality of life,” Kleitch said.

You can find the full list of threatened or endangered plants here, and the full list of animals here.

“I encourage everyone to take an interest in rare plants and animals – they are fascinating! Learn more and support conservation efforts. Whether it be planting a native flower garden for pollinators or donating to a local land conservancy, we can all play a part,” Kleitch said.

---> Meet Michigan’s two invasive birds: The aggressive mute swan and the Eurasian collared dove