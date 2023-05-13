Put down your phone: How driving and using your cell phone could soon be illegal in Michigan

Michigan is one step closer for a law that’ll make it illegal to hold and use a cell phone while driving.

The Michigan House introduced three so-called hands-free driving bills in March and approved those bills earlier this month. House bills 4250, 4251, and 4252 seek to amend the Michigan Vehicle Code in an effort to reduce distracted driving. The bills would modernize existing laws to match today’s technology and better specify what type of mobile device use is prohibited while driving.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she intends to sign these bills into law. If signed, the new driving rules would take effect on June 30. The Michigan Senate voted on May 10 to pass the legislation of all three bills.

Texting while driving is already illegal in Michigan, but that law was instituted years ago when cell phones and their capabilities were much different. Michigan’s existing vehicle code states, in part, that drivers cannot “read, manually type, or send a text message on a wireless 2-way communication device that is located in the person’s hand or in the person’s lap.”

The language in the bills would amend Michigan law to make it illegal to “use a mobile electronic device to do any task, including, but not limited to” the following:

Send or receive a telephone call.

Send, receive, or read a text message.

View, record, or transmit a video.

Access, read, or post to a social networking site.

You can read the bills in full at the bottom of this article.

Getty

Potential fines for Michiganders using their phone while driving

If the legislation does become law, drivers caught violating the rules would face fines and/or be required to perform community service.

If a person is caught holding or using a cell phone, or mobile electronic device, while driving a regular motor vehicle, they would face the following fines:

First violation : $100 fine or 16 hours of community service, or both.

Second or subsequent violation : $250 fine or 24 hours of community service, or both.

If three violations occur within a 3-year period: The driver would be ordered by the court to complete a driver improvement course.

If a person driving a commercial vehicle or a school bus is caught holding or using a cell phone, they would face the following fines:

First violation : $200 fine or 32 hours of community service, or both.

Second or subsequent violation: $500 fine or 48 hours of community service, or both.

Under the legislation, if a crash were to occur and the at-fault driver was holding or using a cell phone while driving, any civil fines ordered “must be double the amount that would otherwise be ordered.”

Should the legislation become law, there would be a few exceptions to the driving rules such as using the device for GPS services. Drivers would also not be prohibited from using their GPS, but only if they aren’t using and holding their phone to access it or type in information. Phones could be used as navigation systems so long as it is in a hands-free fashion, such as mounting it to the dashboard or using voice commands to control it.

Here are the bills in full, as passed on May 10 by the Michigan Senate :

House Bill 4250

House Bill 4251

House Bill 4252