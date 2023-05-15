Michigan DNR expands list of nuisance animals property owners can kill without a permit

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has added more nuisance animals to the list of critters property owners can kill without first obtaining a permit.

Previously, only woodchucks, skunks, raccoons, and coyotes that are doing or about to do damage could be killed on private property without a written permit. The amendment adds beavers, rabbits, squirrels, muskrats, opossums, and weasels to that list.

The amendment also clarifies when species can be taken without a permit. Previously, the text says they can be taken if “doing or about to do damage.” The amendment changes that to, “if the wild animal is doing damage or physically present where it could imminently cause damage.”

Property owners or their designees may kill the following animals all year: Beaver, cottontail rabbit, coyote, fox squirrel, gray squirrel, ground squirrel, muskrat, opossum, raccoon, red squirrel, skunk, weasel, and woodchuck.

The amendment also defines “damage” as “physical harm to forest products; roads; dams; buildings; orchards; apiaries; livestock; and horticultural or agricultural crops. Beaver or muskrat are only considered to be doing damage if their activities result in flooding or culvert blockages that cause damage as defined in this section.”

The amendment was approved at the May 11 meeting of the Natural Resources Commission.

