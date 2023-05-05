Michigan DNR proposes adding more animals to list of critters homeowners can kill without a permit

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to add more nuisance animals to the list of critters homeowners can kill without first obtaining a permit.

Currently, woodchucks, skunks, raccoons, and coyotes that are doing or about to do damage can be killed on private property without a written permit.

The DNR is proposing adding beavers, cottontail rabbits, fox squirrels, gray squirrels, ground squirrels, muskrats, opossums, red squirrels, and weasels to that list.

The proposal would also clarify when species can be taken without a written permit. Currently, the text says they can be taken if “doing or about to do damage.” The proposed change would state if “doing or physically present where it could imminently cause damage.”

The DNR also proposes adding a definition for “damage.” It would define damage as physical harm to forest products, roads, dams, buildings, orchards, apiaries, livestock, and horticultural or agricultural crops.

The DNR also proposes adding more animals to the list of critters allowed to be trapped. It would allow the trapping of cottontail rabbits, fox squirrels, gray squirrels, and woodchucks with specific methods.