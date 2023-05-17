94-year-old Wayne County man wins $100K playing Michigan Lottery’s Club Keno game

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 94-year-old Wayne County man won $100,000 when he hit a 10-spot win playing the Michigan Lottery’s Club Keno game.

The player chose to remain anonymous. His Club Keno numbers (03-23-26-46-48-50-54-57-68-75) matched 10 of the 20 Club Keno numbers in draw 2197778 on April 27.

He purchased his winning ticket at a Marathon Gas station on Van Born Road in Romulus. He has already visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to purchase a home with his winnings.

“I love playing Club Keno and I play all the time, so winning such a big prize is a great feeling,” he said.

How to play Club Keno

Players select up to 10 numbers to match from one to 80. Prize amounts are determined based on the amount the player wagered.

Club Keno can be played at Lottery retailers across Michigan. Drawings are every 3.5 minutes. Results and live drawings can be found online.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.