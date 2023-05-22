Missing in Michigan 2023: Police to raise awareness, take tips about missing persons cases

LIVONIA, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking family and friends of missing persons to attend an event aimed at raising awareness and taking tips about cases.

Missing in Michigan 2023 will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Madonna University in Livonia. Police will be taking tips about cases no matter how long it’s been since the person was reported missing.

According to officials, there are around 94,000 active missing persons cases across the country. In Michigan, there are around 3,500 to 4,000 missing persons reported to police at any given time. Of the Michigan cases, around one-third are children under the age of 18.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed May as Missing Persons Awareness Month. The Missing in Michigan 2023 event is free and open to the public. Those who attend are asked to register to ensure their loved one is commemorated.

A private session for family members will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., space is limited for that event. Those interested in attending the private session can email MissingInMichigan@gmail.com to RSVP and reserve their seat.

“This is a wonderful way to honor the families of the missing while also bringing attention to this serious issue,” said Jolene Hardesty, MSP’s Missing Persons Coordinator. “Sharing stories and information is helpful. You never know what detail could help bring someone home.”

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

What to do if loved one goes missing

Michigan State Police offer the following tips to follow if your loved one goes missing:

Remain calm. There could be a valid reason for someone to not answer a phone call or text or show up when they planned.

If you have sufficient reason to believe your loved one is missing and potentially in danger, contact police. Be prepared to answer basic questions about their age, physical features, time elapsed since last seen or contacted. Police may also ask more intimate questions such as medical history, including prescription or recreational drug use and mental health. Make sure you have access to a recent photograph of your loved one.

Keep the home, living space or vehicle of a missing person untouched to preserve possible evidence. Cleaning can destroy fingerprints and DNA. Do not alter social media accounts, emails or text messages. Police also advise you to avoid sharing your personal contact information on social media as the families of missing persons are often targeted by scammers.

More information on missing persons is available on MSP’s missing persons website.