Michigan’s Adventure opens for 2023 season on Memorial Day weekend

Michigan's Adventure opens for the season on May 26.

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Michigan’s Adventure opens for the 2023 season on Memorial Day weekend.

Opening weekend kicks off on May 26. The park is offering free admission to U.S. military members and veterans May 26 through May 29 if they present a valid military ID. They can purchase tickets for friends online for $29.99.

“Our team is looking forward to another season of family adventure,” says Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager. “Building family memories at our park is a Michigan tradition and just one of the many ways we deliver on our purpose of making people happy.”

How much does Michigan’s Adventure cost?

A Michigan’s Adventure season pass can be purchased online and start at $99.

A season pass includes unlimited rides in the amusement park and waterpark, free general parking, discounts, and special events.

If purchased online, single-day tickets start at $39.99 and two-day tickets start at $64.99

What is new in 2023?

The park is adding Tricks and Treats Fall Fest this year.

The fest is a trick-or-treat experience with crafts, pumpkin decorating, and other fall festivities.

The events take place every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 16 through Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

When does WildWater Adventure Water Park open?

WildWater Adventure Water Park opens on June 10.

For more information about Michigan’s Adventure call 231-766-9959 or visit www.miadventure.com for a complete operating schedule of both parks.