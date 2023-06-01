Former Hartford police chief accused of stealing and selling prescription drugs

HARTFORD, Mich. – The former Hartford police chief is facing felony charges after she was accused of stealing and selling prescription drugs.

Tressa Beltran, 57, of Hartford, retired earlier this year. Beltran is facing nine separate counts, all linked to crimes allegedly committed while she was chief of police.

The charges include eight felony counts and one misdemeanor. The charges were filed in the 7th District Court in Paw Paw.

Beltran is accused of selling and stealing controlled substances. She is accused of using her influence to extort others to provide her with controlled substances, illegally possessing several different types of controlled substances, and committing embezzlement.

Beltran is facing the following charges:

One count of delivery or possession with the intent to deliver less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.

One count of using a computer to commit a crime.

One count of extortion.

One count of embezzlement by a public official over $50 in value.

One count of misconduct in office.

One count of larceny in a building.

One count of possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance.

One count of possession of a controlled substance/analogues.

One count of possession of a Schedule 5 controlled substance.

The investigation was launched after detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office received tips about Beltran’s alleged actions.

Beltran is expected in court for a probable cause conference on June 14.