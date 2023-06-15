Pat Sajak to serve as board chairman for conservative Michigan college

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 10: 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on October 10, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Soon-to-be retiring “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has become the chairman for a conservative Michigan college.

Sajak is now the chairman on the Hillsdale College Board of Trustees after former chairman William Brodbeck retired.

Sajak had served as vice president of the board since 2003, and has been a longtime supporter of the self-described Christian liberal arts college, which was founded in 1844.

Sajak announced this week his intention to retire from hosting “Wheel of Fortune” after the conclusion of the show’s 41st season later this year.

Hillsdale College is a private, conservative school in Hillsdale, Michigan, which is about 70 miles southwest of Ann Arbor. About 1,400 undergraduate students are enrolled.

Hillsdale is one of a handful of colleges in the U.S. that doesn’t accept any federal funding, following a move to opt out of U.S. Title IX requirements, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program.