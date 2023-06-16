Michigan gov requests federal disaster declaration, funding for Upper Peninsula flooding

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expanded a state of emergency in the Upper Peninsula in response to widespread flooding caused by melting snow.

After experiencing widespread and atypical spring flooding for over a month, the Michigan governor is requesting a disaster declaration be made for the western Upper Peninsula.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, June 16, sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting him to make a disaster declaration for the Northern Michigan counties of Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon. The region has seen record snowmelt and higher-than-average precipitation this spring, causing “widespread and repeated flooding” across the region between April and May, officials report.

“The flooding overwhelmed storm water and sewer systems, burst dams, caused culverts and embankments to fail, and damaged other public infrastructure such as drinking water systems,” a press release from the governor’s office reads. “Roadways and bridges suffered the most severe damage, and many are still impassable.”

The letter sent Friday asks Biden to activate a public assistance program that can provide federal aid to repair infrastructure and public facilities. Officials estimate the immediate repairs from the flooding will cost more than $56 million.

Whitmer had already declared a state of emergency due to the flooding. The latest request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency before it’s reviewed by President Biden.

You can read Whitmer’s full letter to President Biden below.