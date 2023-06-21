Scammers using fake Michigan unemployment, treasury letters to demand debt collection, state says

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials are warning of fake letters being mailed to residents and businesses demanding collection on past-due state debts.

Scammers are posing as the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and state treasury in an attempt to steal money by telling residents and business owners they have state debts that need to be paid immediately. The scam letter requests the recipient to contact a toll-free number to resolve the outstanding balance, officials said.

Residents and employers should beware the seemingly-real letter that “aggressively threatens to seize property -- including bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate, refunds and cash -- if the debt is not settled,” the state reported Wednesday.

Though the letters may contain what appears to be credible and personal information, that information can easily be found on the internet and in public records. Anyone who receives a letter like this should be skeptical, and should contact the Michigan UIA or state treasury to address any concerns.

What to look for

The fake letters can appear to come from the Michigan UIA or the Michigan Department of Treasury, which functions as the collections agency for state debts.

Officials said Wednesday that the treasury department will only send officials letters on Michigan letterhead through the U.S. Postal Service. The treasury’s letters will contain the names of the governor and state treasurer, and will provide “several options to resolve an outstanding debt, and outline taxpayer rights.”

Letters mailed from the UIA will also be sent through the USPS. These letters contain the names of the governor and the director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, which is the department that oversees the UIA.

“Official letters from the unemployment agency will include information about how to protest and appeal payment determinations,” officials said.

What to do if you get a letter

If you are suspicious of a letter received in the mail, state officials urge you to contact the UIA or treasury directly.

In addition to official letters, the UIA will also post correspondence to the employer’s Michigan Web Account Manager account -- so it’s a good idea to check there, too. Fraud and identity theft attempts can also be reported through this account, officials said.

Employers with questions can contact the UIA by calling 1-855-484-2636.

Businesses unsure about letters that request direct unemployment insurance payments can contact the UIA’s Office of Employer Ombudsman at 1-855-484-2636.

Questions and concerns about fake letters and state debts can be shared with the treasury’s collections service center by calling 517-636-5265. “A customer service representative can log the scam, verify outstanding state debts, and provide flexible payment options,” officials said.