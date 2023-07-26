Wildfire smoke continues to encapsulate Michigan, affect air quality Wednesday

DETROIT – The state of Michigan was experiencing some of the worst air quality in the U.S., and the world, on Wednesday as wildfire smoke continues to filter in from Canada.

Air quality across the entire Lower Peninsula was in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range the morning of Wednesday, July 26, according to AirNow.gov, a source published by U.S. government agencies. In the immediate Detroit area, the air quality index was at 144 (on a scale of 0-500) at around 9 a.m. IQAir’s world air quality ranking listed Detroit as having the fourth-worst air quality in the world as of 11 a.m.

Air quality was particularly poor in central-lower Michigan in and near Lansing. With an AQI of about 156, air quality there was considered unhealthy for everyone Wednesday morning.

Only some areas in California and the Pacific Northwest were experiencing similarly poor air quality Wednesday morning. Air quality was in the “moderate” range for nearly the entire eastern side of the U.S. You can see AirNow.Gov’s map below.

AirNow.Gov's Interactive Map of Air Quality for the U.S. on July 26, 2023 (AirNow.Gov)

More than 1,000 wildfires were actively burning across Canada as of Tuesday, July 25. Data is not yet available for Wednesday. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reports the number of active fires burning in the country, whether those fires are under control or not, and more data from the day before.

According to the CIFFC, nearly half of the fires burning Tuesday were located in the British Columbia province, though fires were burning in almost every province. Since the wildfires began in May, their smoke has continued to drift into the U.S., and has been particularly heavy in the Great Lakes region this summer. The Northeast has also seen heavy smoke at times.

The smoke pollution is comprised of fine particles known as PM2.5, which are small enough to get deep into the lungs and can cause short-term problems like coughing and itchy eyes, and long-term problems that affect the lungs and heart.

When air quality is poor, especially when it reaches the general “unhealthy” range -- above 150 AQI -- it’s important for people to limit outdoor activity, especially exercise, to avoid breathing in the polluted air. Those in sensitive groups -- including children, older adults, and people with heart or lung conditions, like asthma -- are particularly urged to avoid spending time outdoors as much as possible.

An unusually hot, dry May in Canada led to an early-onset of this year’s wildfire season. Wildfire smoke is expected to become a more widespread, recurring summertime issue for the U.S. and Canada as climate change persists.

Do you have questions about the wildfires or wildfire smoke? Feel free to leave them below, or email them to me here. We’ll do our best to get your questions answered.

Side note: Not to poke fun at a serious and unfortunate situation, but the wildfire smoke distribution on AirNow.Gov’s smoke map kind of looks like an elephant ... do with that what you will.