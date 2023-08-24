Ferris State University to test out a pet-friendly residence hall on campus

Ferris State student Alando Steele, holding his puppy Emi, is excited about the new pet-friendly floor in Cramer Hall on the Big Rapids campus. The pet-friendly floor is a pilot program beginning with the 2023-24 academic year.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – Ferris State University is piloting a pet-friendly residence hall floor where students are allowed to bring their dogs, cats, and other pets to live with them.

The program is currently only being offered to people living on the second floor of Cramer Hall. The rooms in Cramer Hall are suites where two bedrooms share a bathroom and common room.

Students pay a $250 fee and are required to keep their pets under control and clean up after them. Students are also required to have had a relationship with the pet for at least six months prior to the start of the semester. They are also required to provide veterinary records to prove the pets have been spayed or neutered and have the necessary shots.

FSU’s director of housing and residential life Lisa Ortiz said her goal is to provide an open invitation for dogs, cats, and other pets.

“We know many students struggle with depression, anxiety, and homesickness when they start college, and sometimes the answer is to bring a little bit of home with them,” Ortiz said. “Students may really miss that dog they’ve had since they were a little kid, or that cat they got when they were 12 years old.”

Ortiz said there has been a lot of interest in the pilot program. She said the floor is full and 30 pets are expected to live with students.

If the program is expanded, a dog park and other amenities could be added.

Ferris State University has more information about the program available online.